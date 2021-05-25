Registration is open for Northeastern State University’s College of Education summer youth academies.
Little Academy for 2-3 years old will be offered this summer at both the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses. The academy helps children in this age group engage in socialization. Each session includes singing, dancing, hands-on activities and learning to play with peers.
Little Academy in Tahlequah is available May 31-June 4, June 14-18 and June 28-July 2. In Broken Arrow, Little Academy is available June 7-11 and June 21-25. Sessions are divided into three-hour mornings, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and afternoons, 2 to 5 p.m., and classes and cost $90.
Innovation Discovery Education Academy (IDEA) will also take place on both the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses for children ages four and older.
“The IDEA Academies are award-winning, cutting-edge youth academies taught by master teachers,” said Jerreth McLaughlin, professional development program coordinator. “These academies are very popular with kids because they have a lot of fun and gain inspiration. They also happen to be educational, so parents like that.”
IDEA on the Tahlequah campus cost $160 per week and will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for five weeks from May 31- July 2. Each child is provided with snacks, lunch, supplies and a T-shirt.
On the Broken Arrow campus, IDEA will be offered for four weeks and cost $125 per week, but learners will have to supply their own lunch. IDEA on the Broken Arrow campus will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 7 to July 2.
Activities and classes available to campers include Makey Takey tasks (ages 4-12), IDEA Leadership Youth Academy (ages 12 and up), Minecraft (ages 6-8), Escape Room ACT Prep (ages 9 and up) and more.
All summer youth academies follow CDC guidelines, which include regular temperature checks, mask wearing (masks provided), disinfecting throughout the day and more.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.nsuok.edu/Outreach/SummerCampsandPrograms.aspx.
