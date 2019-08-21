Registration open for October NORA summit

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance will hold its 11th annual Regional Summit at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah on Oct. 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The theme for this year’s summit is "Connect! Collaborate! Grow!" Business representatives, community leaders and volunteers from across the state and region are encouraged to attend this event to network, collaborate and gain access to knowledge, resources and tools to take back to their communities.
The day will consist of several educational workshops focusing on economic, workforce and community development presented by expert speakers, and will feature keynote Brent Comstock, a nationally recognized speaker for his energy, deep knowledge of rural communities, entrepreneurship and digital strategy.
Since age 12, Comstock has served as founder and CEO of the nationally recognized company, BCom Solutions. In this role, he has served as the senior digital adviser for local, state, and national political campaigns, and billion-dollar fundraising initiatives. He is a nationally-recognized key leader for using broadband to connect rural America. Comstock used his company’s success as a platform to dive deeper into rural entrepreneurship with the development of the Rural Impact Hub, a place for rural community organizations to partner together and collaborate ways to support and strengthen rural America.
Early-bird registration is open for the NORA Regional Summit. Participants are encouraged to register at www.neokregion.org. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for attendees.
NORA is a 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to the growth, prosperity, and vitality of Northeast Oklahoma and its communities, by promoting regionalism throughout the area, leveraging regional resources, recognizing common issues and identifying collaborative solutions, expanding regional networks, and communicating our regional story.
For more information, contact Lisa Smith, NORA executive director, at 918-772-8334 or director@neokregion.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.