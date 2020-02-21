OKLAHOMA CITY – Myriad Botanical Gardens’ annual Oklahoma Gardening School is the state’s premier annual horticultural symposium designed for home gardeners and professional horticulturists, garden designers and landscape architects.
The event is planned for Saturday, March 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University.
Each year the Oklahoma Gardening School showcases local and national experts in gardening, plant selection, and garden design. Their illustrated talks and Q&A discussions help participants learn how to create and maintain more sustainable gardens in Oklahoma.
Speakers will share ideas for the 2020 theme of Gardening for a Changing Climate: Transforming Your Yard into a Beautiful, Resilient and Eco-Friendly Garden by presenting how to convert Oklahoma lawns or existing garden beds into gorgeous, hardy and sustainable gardens.
The cost is $40 for Myriad Botanical Garden members; $70 for nonmember; $25 for a student with ID; and an optional box lunch is $15.
The deadline to register is Thursday, March 12. More information and a link to register is at https://oklahomacitybotanicalgardens.com/oklahoma-gardening-school.
