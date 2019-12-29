STILLWATER - The OSU Spears School of Business Center for Executive and Professional Development will host the 29th annual Women's Business Leadership Conference March 4, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 100 E. Second St. in Tulsa.
Registration includes electronic materials, goody bags, refreshments and lunch, and the fee per person is $275. Registration closes March 2.
Register online at business.okstate.edu/cepd.
Presenters and facilitators include: Dr. Alexis Smith Washington, associate professor of management, Spears School of Business, Oklahoma State University; Dr. Ken Eastman, dean, Spears School of Business; Mary Frates, president, Oklahoma International Women's Forum; Colette Herrick, CEO, Insight Shift; Ollie Christina Starr, interior designer, philanthropist, actor, member of Cherokee Nation; Lisa Osborne Ross, president, Edelman; Lou C. Kerr, president and chair, The Kerr Foundation Inc., and chair, Oklahoma International Women's Forum; Maribeth Kuzmeski, president, Red Zone Marketing and assistant professor of professional practice, Oklahoma State University; Karyl Innis, CEO and founder, The Innis Company; and Shannon Block, president and CEO, World Forward Foundation.
