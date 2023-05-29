For those in search of deals, steals, and hidden gems, the Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale will take place June 2-3 – and for those looking to sell, registration is open until May 31.
While this weekend will be the fourth installment of annual yard sale, it’s only Realtor Victoria Shier’s second time coordinating it after she took over in 2022. Those interested in holding a sale can register for free on the event’s Facebook page.
“You register online with the form and then I will put you on a Google Map that I’m going to publicly share with everyone for that weekend,” said Shier.
The interactive map will provide the addresses of all the yard sales, the days each are open, and a brief description of what’s for sale.
“There’s going to be a lot of yard sales, so I just wanted to give everyone a little bit of a taste of what’s at each so they know what they’re getting into,” she said.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 31, which gives Shier enough time to check for errors before releasing the map. As of May 25, 73 sales were registered for the event.
“I’m going to predict we’re going to do well over 100, because last year, I believe there were 120 [yard sales] and every year has just gotten bigger,” she said.
There are several driving forces behind the event.
“I love yard sales, first off. That’s who I am,” she said. “I’m thrifty; I love it; I think it’s so much fun.”
As a local realtor, Shier said the community is also her business and the yard sale is a good way for her to meet people. She added that the event helps bring people into Tahlequah, too.
“I love this town and I [glad] it’s doing good that we’re having a public yard sale so everyone can meet each other and get along,” she said.
Shier said she’s excited to participate.
“I will be out both days, all day long,” she said.
You’re invited
The yard sale registration form is pinned to the top of the event’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 303671761820566/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.