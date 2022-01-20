HULBERT – Old Man Winter arrived during story time at the Hulbert Community Library. As temperatures dropped, kids had a chance to read books on winter and snow, while bundled up.
On Jan. 20, HCL held its first storytime event in nearly two years. Because of the pandemic, the library has not held in-person programming, but in 2022, administrators are optimistic that conditions will allow them to relaunch those activities.
Pam Davis, HCL assistant manager, has led story time for 14 years. She enjoys reading to children because she loves seeing the smiles and faces of little ones. She also understands the importance of teaching literacy at a young age.
“I think that anytime you are reading to a child, or when books are presented to a child, they become better familiar with their surroundings,” said Davis. “As they attend the library, they are developing a relationship with us, and what the library has to offer. They learn the library is not a scary place, and that they are wanted here.”
Children also familiarize themselves with concepts found within the pages of books. Initially, kids are attracted to the images, but over time, they become curious, and want to learn the meaning of the words on the books’ pages.
“They will eventually decide they are the ones who will want to read those words. It gives them a desire to want to have a relationship with books and read,” she said.
HCL offers a challenge called “1,000 books before kindergarten.” Parents are encouraged to read 1,000 books to their children. They can achieve this by reading three or four books per week to their child for five years. For every 100 books kids read with their parents, the library offers prizes.
Davis said reading books to children helps them to learn “sight words,” which gives them an advantage by the time they enter kindergarten.
“‘The,’ ‘that,’ ‘cat,’ ‘do’ – these are sight words, and seeing these words over and over helps them to develop their literacy.,” she said.
As children progress, they learn to understand why these words sound the way they do on paper.
During storytime, kids also learn to have fun with librarians and the families who attend. Programs like this one help children create healthy routines.
“We usually will read a little, stretch, and jiggle around to get that energy going,” she said.
At the end of story time, children had the opportunity to make a craft. This week, in a nod to the frigid temperature outside, children traced their hands on foam paper and cut out the shape to make a hangable penguin decorative piece.
Kari Ortiz is a mother who brought her energetic daughter, Amilya, to story time. She values library programing because it helps children develop reading skills.
"Storytime helps build them up so they are more knowledgable with words, and it helps them to become more interested in reading," said Ortiz.
What’s next
Join the Hulbert Community Library for storytime, which will be held once a month. The day will fluctuate from month-to-month, so check the HCL Facebook page for an updated calendar.
