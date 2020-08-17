Most events are being canceled or postponed for the upcoming months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Relay For Life Cherokee County is altering the way the Light Up the Night Luminaria Ceremony will take place.
"Due to COVID, we cannot have our usual event; however, we didn't want to let the year go by without honoring those who are still fighting or in memory of those who have lost the fight," said Jerrie Brown, Relay For Life Cherokee County volunteer and organizer. "We'll be wearing masks and it'll be outside, so it's OK. They will stay in their cars."
The drive-thru Luminaria Ceremony will be Friday, Sept. 18, 7-9 p.m., in the 29Eleven Church parking lot, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave. Luminarias are usually dedicated to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who's overcome it, according to the Relay For Life website.
Brown has been in Relay For Life leadership and has established teams for four years.
"I've lost a lot of family members to cancer and friends who are recovering. It's near and dear to me. We'll never find a cure if we don't have research," she said.
Her Relay For Life co-captain passed away due to cancer last June, and she has lost her husband, three parents, a sister, an aunt, an uncle, and a grandpa to cancer.
"If you haven't been touched by cancer today, there will come a time when you will be," said Brown. "It's not done and over with. It affects you the rest of your life."
Relay For Life season goes from September of one year to September, raising money to help support American Cancer Society research. Last September, RFLCC held a fire truck pull as a kickoff to the season.
"A lot of people came out. It gave us a start to the year," said Brown.
That has been about the only in-person event the leadership team has been able to hold, although a front porch luminaria event was held in May. RFLCC also partnered with Northeastern State University to host the Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game. Individual RFL teams raise money, which is then all tallied at the end of the season. Fundraisers may include dinners, meat stick or snack sales, T-shirt sales, and more.
"It helps to continue raising a little bit throughout the year," said Brown, who has items for sale at her office.
Spring is usually the busy season for Relay For Life. The annual Survivor's Dinner was scheduled for April, but due to the pandemic, the event was rescheduled. It has now been canceled. "We hate that we haven't been able to celebrate survivors and let them know we are fighting alongside of them," said Brown
The actual relay, which ends the season, was originally rescheduled to be held in Hulbert City Park in September. That has been replaced with the drive-thru event.
The RFLCC goal for the year is $40,000. As of Aug. 14, the organization had raised $18,842.
"Even with having to go virtual, we're still plugging away, thanks to sponsors and those who buy luminarias," said Brown. "This helps fund the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure and support cancer patients."
Some sponsors, such as Cherokee Nation Businesses and NeoHealth, were on board before the coronavirus pandemic.
About 10 people on the leadership team will set out the bags on the night of the event. They will also offer a livestream video during Light Up the Night, which will be broadcast on Facebook. Donation buckets will be set up for those who want to contribute that night.
This event will end the 2020 Relay For Life season, but Brown and others are looking to the future. The group has started a fundraiser, which will go toward the 2021 goal. They are taking orders for large mums, which will be delivered in September.
People who want to form a team or join one are encouraged to start that process in September.
Get involved
Those who wish to donate to Relay For Life Cherokee County can go to www.relayforlife.org and enter the 74464 ZIP code. To purchase luminarias to decorate, call Brown or anyone on a RFL team: Brown, 918-207-2650; Lisa Caviness, 918-207-7764; Lauryn Old, 918-429-3257; or Melanie Modern, 918-316-8179. Arrangements can be made for contactless pickup and dropoff. They should be returned by Sept. 16. People can purchase luminarias from the Brown Insurance Agency, 112 W. Choctaw St.; Lauryn Old at the Arvest Bank downtown branch; or on the website. Brown said they would be willing to decorate the bags for others, if needed.
