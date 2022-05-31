At a ceremony hosted by the Cherokee County Veterans Council on May 28, veterans, families and friends gathered at Tahlequah City Cemetery to honor those military service members who had paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
Amongst a field of star-spangled flags, each marking the final resting place of a fallen veteran, the Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony was a time of respect and recognition, titled "With Honor & Gratitude: We Remember."
Several members of the CCVC and the Tahlequah community took part in the proceedings, convening under the cemetery pavilion for speeches and words of appreciation. After a Proclamation from Mayor Catron, CCVC Chaplain Robyn Mooney from the Daughters of the American Revolution led the assembly in prayer for the late veterans.
Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Commander of the Cherokee Nation Color Guard Steven Morales spoke on the significance of the holiday.
"Memorial Day is different than Veteran's Day. This is a day to honor those warriors who have passed on," said Morales. "They can rest in peace knowing that we appreciate the sacrifices they made so we can continue our way of life."
Tearing up, Morales expressed his gratitude.
"Today is their day," said Morales.
After a benediction by Mooney, Past Department Commander of the American Legion Wes Benge played Taps on his bugle, a solemn song often played at military funerals, ringing out its notes into the early summer sky.
With closing comments from Lt. Col. Michael Hunt, the ceremony concluded and attendees dispersed, splitting into smaller groups to make conversation. Tahlequah-resident Julie Culver spoke on why she attended the event.
"This has been a tradition for my family for many years," said Julie Culver. "We honor and hurt for them and their families. Everyone ought to come."
Veteran Bill Huber, who joined the U.S. Air Force when he was 17, revealed his thoughts on the event.
"It means a lot," said Huber.
Trickling out into the fields, many people went to visit the graves of their loved ones in the cemetery, carrying flowers and other memorial items to place in their memory.
One of the last to leave the pavilion was Morales. Looking out over rows of headstones, he shared his opinion on how Memorial Day is often misconstrued.
"So many vets get hung up on this," said Morales. "It's about our soldiers who have passed on, not us."
Morales explained how over the years, the types of veterans who are honored on Memorial Day have changed.
"Originally, it was established to memorialize those who died in combat. Nowadays, the meaning has blended," said Morales. " We honor all. We lift all of them up."
The U.S. Government designates Memorial Day as a day that "commemorates the women and men who have died while in military service." As part of President Biden's speech last Memorial Day, the president called on the nation to "Remember those who gave their all in the service of America, in the service of freedom, in the service of justice."
On how the general population should treat Memorial Day and those it most affects, Morales offered the following:
"Everybody handles stuff differently," said Morales. "Some may grab a beer and have a cookout. Some might smoke a joint. Some might sit at a memorial and talk with their loved ones."
Morales summed up his message to the community with a word:
"Respect."
In the U.S., Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, this year falling on Monday, May 30.
