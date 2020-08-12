Peaceful protestors gathered at Norris Park in Tahlequah Wednesday at noon on the fourth anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Dominic Rollice.
Tahlequah resident and retired NSU professor Dr. John Yeutter hosted the End Police Violence - Kneel at Noon event. He and others are calling for a need to for reform in the Tahlequah Police Department, and an end to the use of violence across the country to resolve problems.
“It was within the past week, and I looked up and realized we’re coming up on the anniversary of an event that people in Tahlequah remember,” Yeutter said. “That typifies violence in our town, and I thought it would be a way to wake Tahlequah up to understand violence is not something that happens in Chicago, Seattle, and Tulsa. We use violence to solve problems here in Tahlequah.”
Rollice was shot four times in his ex-wife’s garage on Aug. 12, 2016, after he brandished a claw hammer above his head. According to reports, the shooting occurred after Joy Rollice called police to report her former husband was intoxicated and refusing to leave her home on East Shawnee Terrace.
Tahlequah police officers arrived to find Rollice inside a garage and tried to calm him. But Rollice retrieved a claw hammer and raised it as if he intended to use it on the three officers.
Officers involved claimed Rollice told them “one of us is going to f**king die tonight." Video taken by officer body cameras showed Rollice was told numerous times to drop the hammer, but he refused and appeared to grow agitated when Officer Chase Reed holstered his firearm and retrieved a Taser.
Rollice was shot by Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick and Officer Josh Girdner, while Reed fired his Taser simultaneously. The State Medical Examiner said two bullets struck Rollice in the chest and two others struck his left hand. Reed began CPR on Rollice, while an ambulance responded to the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
District Attorney Jack Thorp, who was first assistant district attorney at the time of the shooting, declined to file charges against the officers, and instead declared their actions were justified by state law.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the shooting was investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office found no criminal charges, and the Deadly Force Review Board cleared the officers of any policy violation. A federal judge issued a summary judgment in September 2019.
“Which means there was no wrongdoing on the officer’s or the city’s part,” King said. “That decision has been appealed to the Federal Appeal 10th Circuit Court, and we’ll hear oral arguments in September on that.”
Yeutter said he didn’t have an opinion on the merits of the shooting itself.
“My opinion is more about the nature of use of violence as a whole. As a Libertarian, our commitment is to not initiate force or violence against others,” he said. “I would like to see a kinder, gentler, and peaceable Tahlequah.”
King said he still stands behind his officers, adding that just as anyone else does, they had the right to defend themselves.
“I know it’s in appeals, so I’m not going to say much, but I stood behind them when it happened. I know that a claw hammer, a baseball bat, whatever it is, can be a deadly weapon and can inflict serious damage,” King said.
The test the federal court considers is whether a reasonable officer would have done the same thing under the circumstances, King said.
“You can take that even further as a person, if you came home and someone was in your garage with a blunt-force object. If it was your home, your safety that you were thinking about, you would defend yourself – and that’s how our officers have to proceed also," he said.
Yeutter said he’s not after King nor is he anti-cop, but he is anti-violence.
“I see this as an example of how our society — in a sense — uses the police to solve problems with violence. The police and law enforcement are in tough situation in that they’re called to solve people’s problems and they’re called to solve people’s problems with force,” Yeutter said. “I’d like to see a change in society, as well as a change in the focus of law enforcement, where they will try to solve people’s problems without violence.”
