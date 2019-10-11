Many local residents fail to do a very critical step in gardening. At this time of year, removing plant debris can help alleviate disease problems next summer.
Next to soil fertility, sanitation is the next most important aspect of both landscape and vegetable gardening. Very few plants thrive when planted and then left to grow in their own debris. One of the most obvious exceptions to this is the oak trees which enhance the landscape in Cherokee County. Scientists have found that fallen oak leaves release natural phenols during the first six to eight months after they fall and begin to rot.
These phenols inhibit growth of plants that would compete with the oaks during their winter dormant period, and disappear by the middle of the next growing season when the tree is able to shade out its competition. This type of adaptation is rarely found in non-native plants that we use around the home. It is up to gardeners to insure the beneficial growing conditions of those plants.
Many fungi and bacteria of diseases common to gardens in the summer months overwinter on plant debris and cause diseases the following year. The incidence of mildew, blight, mold, wilt, and root rot disease will be greatly reduced if time is taken in the fall to completely clean out and destroy all dead plants. Dig up and remove roots to keep them from releasing disease causing microbes into the garden soil. As soon as all plants are removed, the soil should be tilled. Plant debris decomposes more rapidly when buried.
Sanitation is also an important step for fruit trees and flower gardens. Fruit that has remained dried on the tree should be removed. The ground around fruit trees should be raked and cleaned of debris that could overwinter disease.
Tomato, squash, beans, and okra should be rotated to other spots in the garden to escape the diseases that have infected their roots, leaves, and fruit the previous growing season. As soon as the garden finishes producing each year, the plants should be pulled up and discarded.
Planting a cover crop is a good way to help get your garden off to a good start next year. A cover crop will help prevent soil erosion, reduce compaction, and slow the growth of winter weeds that can serve as an overwintering site for insects. A cover crop will add organic matter when tilled into the soil next spring.
In this area, Austrian winter peas, wheat, or ryes are the main choices used as cover crops for gardens. All are available locally. All three are easy to grow and have very few disease and insect problems that would affect vegetable gardens.
Cover crops should be fertilized with nitrogen. The vegetables grown in the spring and summer usually deplete the soil of nitrogen and a cover crop is a high user of nitrogen.
Pests that survive in the soil or on the soil surface will be mitigated if the soil is tilled often. During the growing season, cultivation helps to disturb the disease cycle by aerating the soil, reducing weed competition, and incorporating a small amount of plant nutrients. During the winter, gardeners who do not plant a cover crop should till the soil as often as possible. This will keep weeds under control and allow freezing temperatures, sunlight, and oxygen to degrade overwinter insect pests and diseases. If allowed to grow, weeds not only use moisture and nutrients, but also are a likely harbor for insect pests. Additionally, some weeds host diseases that can later be transmitted to garden plants by aphids and leafhoppers.
You will have helped insure your chances of having a successful garden next summer you take this fall to remove plant debris, till the soil, and plant a cover crop and fertilize adequately.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
