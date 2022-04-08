The Castle invites one and all to join the festivities of the 26th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival.
Travel back to 1569 England to experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact jousting tournament, birds of prey exhibitions and traveling acrobats.
The festival will return on Saturday, April 30. The patrons of Castleton will be welcomed through the village gates by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth and her court of nobles.
Season Passes are now available on www.okcastle.com.
Ten stages will provide entertainment, from The Sounds of the Craic to the balancing act of Bob the Juggler, as well as maypole dancing. The Washing Well Wenches will return to encourage clean living.
The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival welcomes new acts, including The Wheel of Death, a death-defying act that will be featured three times a day from the Castle Keepe. The Renaissance Men will also make its Oklahoma debut.
For information, visit www.OKCASTLE.com. The castle is located at 3400 Fern Mountain Road. Muskogee.
The Castleton mask mandate has been adjusted to “Strongly Encouraged.”
The festival will be open Saturdays and Sundays, April 30 to June 5, plus Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
