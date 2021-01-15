Families with students heading back to college should consider renters insurance if you didn't purchase any when you sent them off to campus in August. I'm sure there were many other things that you may have been more concerned with before, such as a computer, printer, clothes, and books, just to name a few. However, there may be one thing that may not have come to mind: renters insurance.
Renters insurance is just as important as textbooks for college students. Many of today's young adults have a multitude of electronic devices to take with them when they go to college. Combine that with the student's entire wardrobe, furniture and other household items, and you're looking at a sizable investment. Renters insurance helps ensure things can be replaced in the event of a fire, theft or weather-related disaster.
Like homeowners, renters face the same risk of losing their possessions. Although the landlord probably has insurance on the building, this policy does not cover the resident's belongings. The same is true for those students living on campus. There are several types of insurance policies, but remember if your student lives in an area prone to floods or earthquakes, a separate policy or rider is needed.
If you do not own your own home, renters insurance is something you should consider. When considering your options for renters insurance, be sure to check the policy to see if it will offer actual cash value or replacement cost coverage for your belongings. As the name implies, actual cash value will pay only what your property is worth at the time it was damaged or stolen. For example, if you bought a television five years ago for $500, it wouldn't be worth near that price today. Even though you would probably spend another $500 or more to replace a TV, your insurance company will only pay what the old one was worth, minus the deductible. However, replacement cost coverage will pay what it costs to replace the items, minus the deductible. Replacement cost coverage costs more in premiums, but pays out more when you need to file a claim.
To help ensure you are properly compensated for any belongings you lose in a fire, storm or other disaster, inventory all of your belongings. List each item, its value and the serial number. Take pictures of items or even video the entire room. Keep a copy of photos and-or video separate from your residence.
Just like any other type of homeowners insurance policies, the premiums on renters insurance will depend on a variety of factors, including where you live, the amount of coverage and the deductible, the insurance company and other additional coverage you may need. In general, renters policies are usually inexpensive.
For more information contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
