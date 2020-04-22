After Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a timeline for businesses to reopen during a press conference Wednesday, April 22, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the city will follow his plan.
“We will follow what the governor has announced,” said Catron. “We will strongly encourage people to be aware of the need for continued distancing and taking precautions.”
Starting Friday, April 24, personal care businesses can open for appointments only, if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols and are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place. This includes hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers.
“These businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their care until it’s time for their appointments to avoid congestion in the lobbies or entrances,” said Stitt.
Stitt still said the total number of hospitalizations in the state for people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, or those being treated for “COVID-like symptoms,” has decreased from 560 on March 30 to now 298. He also said Oklahoma has “15 times the amount of beds available” in health facilities across the state.
Stitt rolled out the first two phases of a three-phase plan for the state Wednesday. Starting May 1, he said, another slate of businesses in Oklahoma can open back up if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols. Those include restaurants, dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms. Stitt also said places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship, provided that staff or volunteers wear masks when interacting with the public, abstain from serving food or coffee, sanitize between services, and keep their nursery areas closed.
“If our hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days, we will then move to phase two, but only if our data tells us its time,” said Stitt.
In phase two of the governor’s plan, non-essential travel can resume; organized sports activities can start up under social distancing protocols; bars can operated with diminished standing-room occupancy and social distancing; funerals and weddings with more than 10 people may be held; and children's areas and nurseries can reopen. Places of worship can also fully reopen during phase two.
“If our hospitals and incident rates also continue to remain manageable for another 14 days, then we’ll move into phase three,” said Stitt. “We will provide more detailed guidance when we are into phase two.”
It’s been over a month since Catron declared a civil emergency for the city, when businesses like restaurants, bars, and gymnasiums were closed. And it’s been 22 days since the city issued a curfew for local residents not considered essential personnel.
“The curfew and some of those things had already been set to have language to follow the governor’s guidelines and his timeframes,” said Catron. “I’ll be talking to [City Attorney] Grant Lloyd to determine if we need to do another executive order to tie the first emergency declaration back in with the governor’s. If so, I’ve been on the phone with various members of the [city] council, and they are willing to meet and do what’s necessary to put us in that position.”
Many people are ready to see the economy return to what it was, as there have been protests at the Capitol in Oklahoma City and in other states, pushing governments to reopen.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he knows everyone is ready to return to the status quo, but he warned that everyone should remember it will take time and that extra precautions should still be taken.
“My wife hasn’t worked in 30 days as a hair stylist,” said Meredith. “We’re ready for her to go back to work. We’ve missed a month of income. Don’t get me wrong; we’re ready for her to go back to work, but at the same time, I think it’s important that we continue to practice social distancing and continue to do the necessary things to protect not only ourselves, but our hospitals from being overrun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.