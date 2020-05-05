The ongoing pandemic can make shopping for ordinary items difficult, but those looking for special gifts for Mother's Day may not have too many problems.
As local businesses are opening back up, many are offering options to help make local women feel special. Gifts collected together in one package can make for easier shopping, and several places are offering them.
Junie's Closet has gift baskets with a lotion or body butter, Rustic Cuff Felicity bracelet and a 30 SPF lip balm for $34. Other gift bags and baskets range from $15-$40. Curbside pickup is available, as are appointments to shop in the store. Call 918-458-0454 Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Meigs Jewelry has offered Bride Boxes for a while, but now the store has expanded to gifts for graduates and moms. Premade boxes range from $129-$399, but they can be customized for various prices. The boxes include a designer card and are wrapped in a bow. The three premade ones include: My Moms a Stud Box with a Nest candle, body mist and lotion set, and a quarter-carat pair of diamond studs; Blessed Box, which includes a Kate Spade tumbler, stylus pen, and two Caryn Lawn bracelets; and Pearl of My Heart Box, featuring a Kate Spade tumbler, a pair of pearl studs, and a set of two pearl bracelets.
Todd Mutzig, co-owner of Meigs, said stackable bands with real birthstones are very popular right now, and they start at $249. One affordable and trendy option is the new Kendra Scott summer line.
"[Scott] always has lots of bright beautiful colors perfect for summer," said Mutzig.
To view the new collection and the Mom Boxes, visit www.meigsjewelry.com or call 918-456-6233 for information on hours, delivery, and shopping in the store.
Next door, Rian Cragar, owner of A Bloom Flowers & Gifts, said she is offering new gift items.
"We have quite a few gift baskets and bundles, such as 'Breakfast in Bed.' It has gourmet pancake mix and syrup, a small plant and a candle," said Cragar. "It's good if the kiddos want to make breakfast Sunday morning, or you can send it to your mom if you can't be together."
Orders can be placed online, https://abloomtahlequah.com, or over the phone, 918-453-9555.
"We are able to do curbside pick up and no-contact deliveries. We have our full Mother's Day collection online," said Cragar.
Delivery orders are being accepted through Thursday, but shoppers can call to check for further availability. Orders can be picked up through Saturday.
Cragar said deliveries can be made to businesses and homes, but they are not currently delivering to the hospitals.
"All local nursing homes are working with us really well. We'll meet them at the door and they'll take it to the rooms," she said.
The most popular flowers this season, according to Cragar, are lilies and sunflowers.
Restaurants that have opened their dining rooms may offer Mother's Day specials, such as Chuckwagon Café/Los Ranchos Restaurant at Sycamore Springs.
Those waiting to spend time with their mothers and loved ones in person can still get creative with a gift: Have meals delivered to both houses and video chat together during dinner; order gift cards to a local spa or salon to save for a later time; and spend the day together.
Tahlequah resident Cathy Cott said she will not get to be with her offspring this year.
"We will be staying apart on Mother's Day. It's the safe, smart thing to do. I am sure we'll Zoom or something," said Cott.
She did treat herself to two custom shirts from 490 Creations, and she and her knees asked for a gardener's kneeler.
Educator Buzzy Manning has already started receiving her Mother's Day gifts.
"My son and his partner sent me a three-month Coffee from Around the World subscription and, OMG, the first arrival, Indonesia Coffee, is such a creamy delight," she said. "I have ordered a 'stop barking' device for my daughter. Her son's new near-nonstop-barking puppy and her napping baby just do not mix."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.