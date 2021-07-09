Rep files study to review teacher contracts

Last week, State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, filed an interim study to examine how teacher contracts are being handled throughout Oklahoma.
She is looking to examine the yearly, semester, and quarterly teacher contracts to find any correlations as they relate to student performance, teacher retention, and administrative costs to acquire new teachers.
“Due to a lack of resources, our school administrators are constantly having to work miracles to staff our schools,” Provenzano said. “Often, however, administrators are forced to use short-term teaching contracts to do so. We need to study how these contracts and the constant shuffling of educators are affecting our students.”
Keys Public Schools uses two different kinds of contracts for certified staff: temporary and regular.
“In the first two years of employment, the district puts all certified teachers on a temporary contract, which means that it expires at the end of the year,” said Keys Superintendent Vol Woods. “So, for the certified employee to continue to work for the district the following year, the district has to offer them a new contract.”
After the first two years, the district places all certified employees on a regular contract, which means that those contracts will automatically continue into the next year, unless a dismissal hearing is held by the Board of Education.
“We do not negotiate with Keys Education Association (KEA), but this process has been in place for several years and hasn’t been a hindrance to hiring or teacher retention,” said Woods.
Tahlequah Public Schools responded to the study affirmatively.
“Tahlequah Public Schools welcomes any study that assists schools with hiring and retaining effective teachers,” said TPS DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of human resources.
The Tahlequah Education Association (TEA) is the teacher’s organization, commonly known as a union outside of Oklahoma, for certified staff, and Tahlequah Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) is the organization for support staff. Mashburn stated that the district works closely with these organizations to best support their school workers.
“The Board and both associations recognize that providing a high quality education for the children of TPS is the main purpose for the organizations and they collaborate together to achieve this goal. TEA and TESPA are well organized and very active in advocating for their members,” she said.
Some school districts throughout Oklahoma are introducing six-month contracts, and in some cases month-to-month contracts. Provenzano sees this as a problem because it has the possibility of affecting teacher morale.
“What we want to ask is, how is this affecting our kids?” asked Provenzano. “To have a new teacher after only six months. Relationships matter in education, and we want to know what the impact is on the kids, but also the teachers themselves.”
Provenzano also noted that it is costly to rehire new teaching staff.
“The HR is expensive. The constant churn of having teachers in and out isn’t great. There was a study out of Tulsa that says that it costs $11,000 a year to recruit a teacher,” she added.
Amid a heightened teacher shortage, she feels that it is more important than ever to come up with a dataset to examine the costs – both monetary and educational – of teacher turnover.
Messages were left with Hulbert Public Schools administrators for comment, but they did not return phone calls by press time.
