Rep. Mauree Turner speaks at NSU Zoom event

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Northeastern State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted a presentation given by State Rep. Mauree Turner as part of Black History Month.
Kasey Rhone, NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion coordinator, said Turner is the first African American Muslim and publicly nonbinary representative in the state, and the first publicly nonbinary representative in the U.S.
"For Black History Month, our theme this year is innovation, and I think [Turner is] a really good way to show how far we [are] coming not just as a country, but as a state - that is a cross-section of a lot of different marginalized identities," said Rhone.
Turner discussed her background as an anxious child, the impacts of the lack of representation, and obtaining her position after the election.
"It meant fostering those conversations or creating space in those conversations for like, what does it mean to have the first Muslim in Oklahoma's Legislature? What are the things we haven't been doing that we probably should have? The same for being trans," said Turner. "What does it look like to fight for these communities outside of the questions and the debate we have? What are we doing in our communities because we're up here at the Legislature four months out of the year? Our work and everything we do should also be continuously going those eight months that we are not in session."
Rhone said she believes the way Turner came into the position from an advocacy background is important for NSU students to hear, so they can take the same steps and get involved with state government processes or be community advocates.
"Thinking even more deeply about NSU and like the community that we serve for our students and even for our faculty and staff. How do we put ourselves in places where we can be making change and making a difference for others?" said Rhone.
Rhone said alhough attendees are not Turner's constituents, the Oklahoma City area, they could still learn about legislative and advocacy work.
Christopher Weaver, event moderator and an NSU associate professor of political science, said this was the first time Turner had participated in an event at NSU.
The discussion was held via Zoom because Turner's session started this month, and Rhone wanted those working during the webinar, and students from all three campuses, to have access.
Weaver said he hoped this event would empower students and let them know they can run for office, no matter what their background is.
"It's easy to focus on national figures and national issues, but I'm always looking for ways to get students to think locally," said Weaver. "I think Mauree Turner is an exciting figure who hopefully can help give students a role model closer to themselves in age and perhaps [find themselves] running for office for municipal government, state government, or national government."
