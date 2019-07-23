Low-water bridge repairs and replacements are set to begin for those that have crumbled in the wake of recent flooding.
Cherokee County District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said a bridge that took an especially rough hit when flash flooding crashed into the structure on State Highway 82B.
"It wasn't too bad, and it's worse that it was before it rained," said Hubbard. "I'm anticipating a brand-new bridge instead of a slab this time. It's been added onto and added onto over the years."
Hubbard said the bridge is rough but passable, and it will be a few years before the structure is replaced. Drivers should proceed slowly.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said plans to overlay asphalt on West 775 Road and North 420 Road to Four-Mile Road will begin within the next week or so. Chip and seal overlay repairs will begin this month on Gassaway Road near Hulbert.
The County Improvements for Roads & Bridges project is underway for West Clyde Maher Road. Brown said each of those can take up to five years to get started.
"The process then may take up to one to two years to complete all of the engineering, rights-of-way and environmentals before a bid to contractor is awarded," said Brown.
The commissioner said repairs of chip and seal from North McCrary Road to Shady Grove Road constitute a project in conjunction with Cherokee Nation road funding.
The Tahlequah Street Department will be reviewing and selecting Oklahoma Department of Transportation approved engineering firms to perform inspections on the city's 28 bridges this autumn.
The last bridge inspection occurred in June 2017, and out of the 28 bridges in Tahlequah, most received good marks. Overall, the bridges have small cracks or fractures, according to inspection reports.
Repairs to the bridge on Woodard Avenue is expected to begin today - Tuesday. The bridge was constructed in 1984, and due to years of rust, the repairs are crucial.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals said his crew will need to get close enough to the bank of Pecan Creek and pull out debris.
"We have to start downstream and work our way up to the bridge. If we start at the bridge, that can cause a lot of unnecessary issues," said Ryals.
He estimates the project will take roughly two weeks, but hopes his crews won't have to close Woodard Avenue.
The bridge on Choctaw Street that joins Bluff Avenue was constructed in 1941, and according to the inspection report, the toe wall has disconnected from the bridge floor. Ryals said in order to pour concrete, crews will probably have to briefly reroute the water.
The structure on Choctaw, like most bridges, is a box bridge. Those are composed of prestressed concrete, structural steel, or a composite of steel and reinforced concrete.
Ryals said that although the bridge has an undercutting scour, the supporting structure is not affected. Repairs have not yet been determined.
Scour, caused by swiftly moving water, is the removal of sediment such as sand and gravel from around bridge abutments.
