Gasoline costs can be complex, but "price-fixing" and "price-gouging" do not appear to be a local issue.
The National Conference of State Legislatures defines price-gouging as when retailers and others take advantage of spikes in demand by charging exorbitant prices for necessities, often after a natural disaster or other state of emergency.
The Daily Press regularly receives complaints about Tahlequah gas pumps pricing higher than in neighboring cities, although the city's positioning at the "end of the supply line" has been repeatedly offered as a reason.
Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, explained to the TDP this time last year that oil is cheaper in Tulsa than in Tahlequah because of its proximity to the Tulsa Rack, a facility at the Tulsa Refinery where oil products are distributed.
"If you are closer to 'The Rack,' where everyone gets their oil in Tulsa, you are going to get cheaper oil," said Chaudhry.
Some locals have questioned whether stations are engaging in price-gouging and/or price-fixing, but reportedly only one merchant in the area has been cited for that, and it was years ago.
Matt Skinner, Regulatory Program Public Information manager for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said the OCC ensures that the customer gets what they pay for at the pump – proper measurement and quality – and that the price is displayed in accordance with state law.
"However, the actual price of fuel is not regulated in the U.S., with the exception of Hawaii – which has a price ceiling on wholesale fuel prices," said Skinner.
During emergency declarations, the Oklahoma Emergency Price Stabilization Act does prohibit companies from increasing the price of goods, services, and other items by more than 10% than the price of similar goods, services, or items before the emergency.
“This law helps protect Oklahomans who are at their most vulnerable after a storm,” said then-Attorney General Mike Hunter amid an emergency declaration for heavy storms in October 2018. “The last thing these families need is someone trying to take advantage of them. We also hope the law acts as a deterrent, preventing artificial price increases and reminds those considering breaking the law that they could face legal action by my office.”
Petroleum, however, is exempt from this law, and there is currently pending state legislation that would make natural gas exempt as well. Oklahoma House Bill 2561 was passed in the House on March 6.
Individual complaints of price-gouging may be emailed to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit at: ConsumerProtection@oag.ok.gov.
