An area law enforcement official confirmed that a Tahlequah lawyer and former assistant district attorney, Haskell Doak Willis, was arrested again last week.
The official said Willis was in court on Friday, Jan. 24 in Muskogee when he was taken into U.S. Marshal custody.
Willis was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2019 on charges of methamphetamine possession and firearm possession after a former felony conviction.
He was allegedly discovered in possession of a gun and methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 26, according to a press release from the office of Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester.
More details will be published as they become available.
