WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Indian Health Board, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released the 2019 Public Health in Indian Country Capacity Scan Report.
This report is the culmination of a multi-year project that gathered information on tribal public health through a comprehensive scan completed by tribes and tribal health organizations across Indian Country between November 2018 and September 2019. The report includes information on the state of tribal public health infrastructure, governance, activities, services, workforce, needs and priorities.
"The National Indian Health Board remains committed to advancing public health capacity in tribal communities across Indian Country," said NIHB CEO Stacy A. Bohlen. "This study confirms that tribal health organizations are providing a wide range of public health activities within their own tribal communities, but need increased support for technical activities and an adequate public health workforce. This includes providing increased, stable funding, technical assistance and public health education to ensure tribal health organizations within Indian Country have the capacity to improve the public health and wellbeing of tribal communities."
The 2019 PHICCS Report provides a comprehensive picture of tribal public health infrastructure and activities. Specifically, immunization, screening, and prevention and education activities are widely occurring across Indian Country, and tribal health organizations are the main providers. Less common public health activities are related to data collection, epidemiology, and surveillance, which is particularly concerning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The added burden the pandemic is putting on tribal health departments, the Indian Health Service and tribal communities as a whole, makes this report even more significant," added Bohlen.
A majority of tribal health organizations that contributed to the report rank diabetes, substance misuse, and heart disease within the top three public health issues in their communities while also ranking data and assessment, health education and promotion as their top three organizational priorities.
For more information on the 2019 PHICCS, or to download a PDF of the complete report, visit the NIHB website at www.nihb.org/phiccs.
