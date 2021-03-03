As of Wednesday, March 3, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has changed the way it reports COVID-19 deaths in an effort to show a more timely picture of the disease’s impact in Oklahoma.
Moving forward, OSDH will include the Provisional Death Count provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics in the daily Situation Update reports.
The Provisional Death Count is based on death certificates.
“As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This process has subsequently caused an increasing difference between the OSDH death count,” stated an OSDH press release. “Thorough investigations of each COVID-19 death will continue while also reporting the Provisional Death Count, and in the long run, our numbers will more closely align with the CDC’s.”
The CDC/NCHS Provisional Death Count for March 3 was 7,035.
Wednesday’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in the state was 677.
As of the OSDH March 3 advisory, there have been 425,746 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Of these, OSDH reports 4,524 have died; 12,248 are active; and 408,963 have recovered.
Cherokee County is listed as having 5,431 reported cases. Of these, 44 have died; 244 are active; and 5,143 have recovered.
Oklahoma residents can register online, vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
