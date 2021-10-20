Report: Phosphorus in river watershed still too high

After nearly 20 years since Oklahoma adopted water quality standards to limit phosphorus in the state’s scenic rivers and streams, the Illinois River Watershed continues to suffer from an overfeeding of nutrients.
According to the Water Quality Monitoring Report of the Illinois River Basin, delivered to the Arkansas-Oklahoma Compact Commission on Sept. 23, Oklahoma’s phosphorus limit of .037 milligram per liter is still not being met at the state border.
“We just keep kicking the can down the river,” said Ed Brocksmith, of Save the Illinois River Inc.
According to the report, waters like the Illinois River near Watts, Flint Creek, the Illinois River near Tahlequah, and other bodies remain impaired. The good news, said Brocksmith, is that the phosphorus trend is down in the Illinois River and its tributaries.
“The bad news is that we still are failing to meet Oklahoma water quality standards for scenic rivers,” he said. “At the state line at Watts, it violates that limit by more than 90 percent.”
If the rivers and streams that make up the Illinois River Watershed are receiving too much phosphorus, it can result in the growth of algae and large aquatic plants, which removes the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this is a process known as eutrophication. High levels of the nutrient can also lead to algae blooms that produce toxins.
“Algae consumes oxygen that aquatic life need,” Brocksmith said. “It degrades water quality in clarity. Some of the algae can be toxic to humans and to animals. It’s what causes the slimy rocks we have been concerned about since the mid-'80s, when we noticed the river was going downhill.”
Too much phosphorus in Oklahoma’s waters can have a negative impact on water quality and the local ecosystem. Excess amounts can generally be contributed to poor agricultural practices, runoff from urban areas and lawns, leaking septic systems or discharges from sewage treatment plants. Studies have shown the bulk of contributions to the watershed are from non-point sources – mainly from animal-feeding operations.
“And within that category, the bulk is poultry farming,” Brocksmith said. “Then you’ve got cattle ranching, which is in a large part an outgrowth of the poultry industry, because all the poultry waste has fertilized grass lands to feed cattle – the pastures.”
Water quality advocates have called for a TMDL – total maximum daily load – study to be implemented by the state. The EPA has already completed one, which shows how much non-point sources like poultry farms, and point sources like wastewater treatment plants, would have to reduce their phosphorus output. Another step would be for the state to enforce its .037 milligrams per liter standard.
“I think Oklahoma is reluctant to do that, even though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Arkansas has to meet Oklahoma water quality standards,” Brocksmith said. “It’s just a sign that perhaps the state, the current administration, does not have a fire in its belly to protect our scenic rivers.”
While officials in the agricultural industry have made voluntary efforts to reduce nutrient loading, advocates are calling for more regulations. Brocksmith believes it’s the only way rivers like the Illinois can thrive.
“That’s Oklahoma’s finest river – the apple of our eye – and we’ve got to be afraid our kids might swallow some of the water, or get in it with an open wound and get an infection,” he said. “It’s just a crying shame that we’ve let it get this far.”
