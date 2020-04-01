Differences in how area medical facilities report confirmed cases of COVID-19 may explain discrepancies between those figures and numbers provided daily by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
During a live videoconference Tuesday afternoon, March 31, local officials said Cherokee County had 15 positive cases. But the OSDH report that morning only listed four, while neighboring Adair County had another four cases. About the same time, Northeastern Health System told local officials it had 10 positive cases, and four were being treated in the facility. Meanwhile, the Cherokee Nation Health Services added another two patients to its list of COVID-19 victims, putting its number at five.
That's where local officials got the total of 15, but the number doesn't match OSDH figures. On Wednesday morning, April 1, the agency reported seven cases in Cherokee County. But a compilation of data supplied by NHS and the Cherokee Nation reveals eight of the COVID-19-positive patients reside in Cherokee County; the remaining seven, though diagnosed locally, live elsewhere.
A sixth CNHS case was confirmed Wednesday afternoon, April 1, but the location of that patient was unknown at press time.
Shelley Zumwalt, speaking on behalf of the OSDH last week, explained how the agency calculates its daily situation update.
"The county numbers are for where the person who tested positive resides, where their address is," Zumwalt said. "If the person resides in Delaware County and tested in Cherokee, then it would be counted in Delaware."
That's not necessarily how medical facilities or tribal governments track cases. Cherokee Nation lists the number of citizens infected, regardless of where they live. Zumwalt did say that once CN has reported numbers to the OSDH, the agency will include those in the county-by-county tally.
Erielle Stout, senior director of marketing and development for NHS, also clarified the hospital's reporting procedure. In response to a query from the Daily Press asking specifically how many Cherokee County residents have tested positive under the NHS purview to date, she said the facility had eight positive cases, with three being treated "in-house," and the others presumably quarantined in private homes.
"[Mayor Sue Catron's] information was communicated at 11:30 a.m. yesterday," Stout said Wednesday morning, April 1. "The number 10 included non-Cherokee County residents that have been cared for in our system; one of the four was discharged from the inpatient setting. So, 10 positive cases have been confirmed, eight of which were Cherokee County citizens. Then, the number four was reported for inpatient, but they were discharged yesterday [March 31], which means we have three inpatient currently."
Stout said it's important to note NHS may care for COVID-19 victims as either inpatient or outpatient, although those people may not have Cherokee County zip codes. This was the case for the two additional patients mentioned during the live-streaming conference.
"We do want the public to be aware, because they will be traveling through our community and utilizing essential services; however, they will not show up on the publicly reported data base," Stout said, referring to the daily OSDH updates.
The remaining five cases cited by local officials were those reported by the Cherokee Nation. One official told TDP those five, plus the 10 from NHS, totaled the 15 mentioned in the livestream, under the assumption the patients were diagnosed at W.W. Hastings Hospital. CN has since confirmed its first five cases are Adair County residents. But since Hastings treats members of other tribes, those patients might not necessarily be CN citizens.
Stout said NHS is providing treatment to positive COVID-19 patients according to CDC guidelines and the individualized treatment plan for each one.
"The current [consensus] allows us to treat these patients in specialized negative air flow and isolation rooms," she said.
Stout added that hospital administrators are "beyond grateful" for the outpouring of community support.
"The most important support for our health care providers is for our community members to practice shelter-in-place precautions, social distancing and hand-washing and disinfecting recommendations from the CDC," she said.
She said those inquiring about ways to support the hospital are urged to donate to the Tahlequah Hospital Foundation and-or its Employee Assistance Fund.
