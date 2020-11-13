A look at official financial documentation filed by local candidates in the Nov. 3 election reveals that some amassed considerable funds, and how some of them were spent.
In their annual financial reports to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, State House Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, raised more money through contributions and transfers, at $73,630, than Republican challenger Bob Ed Culver's $59,643.37. However, Culver also had $20,000 in loans to work with. In the pre-general election reports, from Aug. 11 to Oct. 19, Culver pulled in $32,470 in contributions from individuals, and $9,500 from PACs. Meanwhile, Meredith saw $51,175 in individual contributions and $7,650 in PAC contributions.
PACs, or political action committees, don't necessarily have to reveal all their sources, and historically, much of the money comes from outside influences who may have a vested interest in the outcome of a given race.
Culver finished the election with 7,499 votes to Meredith's 6,095. As he prepares to head into the next legislative session as the new District 4 state representative, he said he has no preset agenda.
"We all want better education, we want better health care, we want better roads, we want prison reform, and you can go down the list," he said. "To try and say, 'I'm going to go focus on this one thing' - I don't think that's why we're sent up there."
In the District 9 State Senate race, incumbent State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, began this year with $87,427 in his campaign balance. According to the annual financial reports to the OEC, he received $67,950 in cash contributions and ended with a balance of $114,907.90. His opponent, Democrat Jack Reavis, received $15,406 in cash contributions and transfers in, ending with a campaign balance of $8,562.64.
In the pre-general financial reports, Pemberton received $14,650 in donations from individuals, and $29,700 from PACs. Meanwhile, Reavis brought in $11,576 in individual contributions and only $500 from PACs.
Pemberton, who won his race with 58 percent of the votes, said the biggest issue for lawmakers at the Capitol next session will be addressing COVID-19 in hopes of getting it under control. But after that, he said it would be addressing the Oklahoma economy.
"We've shown a little bit of growth in October and we're a little bit up from what the budget was based on this last year," he said. "The big thing is how we're going to be able to budget without cutting agencies and education, but at the same time be able to pay for the $162 million Medicaid expansion."
Republican Black Cowboy Stephens, who was elected to the District 3 State Senate seat, amassed $79,291 in cash contributions and transfers in, according to the annual report. He also had $8,000 in loans, ending the year with $36,524.74 in the campaign account. In the pre-general report, he received $25,504 in individual contributions and $13,700 from PACs. His opponent, Democrat Dyllon Fite, did not have any reports in the OEC's Electronic Reporting System.
Voting was at an all-time high this year, and places like Cherokee County have seen increases in registered Republicans and decreases in registered Republicans. In a Facebook Saturday Forum, readers were asked to what they attribute high turnout and people switching parties.
"Trump inspired enthusiasm from both those voting for him and those voting for anyone but him, which I believe partially contributed to good turnout during an incumbent election, but the bulk of the 'extra votes' can be attributed to mail-in ballots," said David Watts.
Deborah Hinton said the long lines at polls were "definitely about personality, and whether or not you approved of one man over another," rather than people wanting to exercise their right to vote.
"If you want to be part of the primaries an help vote to choose who ever runs for president, you must register as either Republican or Democrat," Hinton said.
"As an independent, Libertarian, etc., you will be turned away at this part of the process, unless your state legally allows all parties to choose."
What you said
In an online poll, Daily Press readers were asked if they approve of the use of "dark money" or "outside money" in political campaigns. Of the respondents, 88.2 percent said they strongly disapprove. Only 5.3 percent said the strongly approve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.