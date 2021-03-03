The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet Monday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 1 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Candidates running for positions for the Oklahoma Republican Party will speak. The elections will be held at the state convention, April 10 at the Cox Center in Oklahoma City.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meetings are open to anyone interested. Contact Josh Owen, the Cherokee County Republican Party chairman, at 918-822-3237 for questions or more information.
