The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, March 13 at the Armory Municipal Center Room 3 at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be at 100 N. Water St. and will host Mark Walters, a candidate for the Indian Capital Technology Center School Board Zone 3, as a speaker.
Scott Chambers, the other candidate for this Zone 4 position, was also asked to speak to CCRP. He will not be able to attend because of a family obligation. He is going to try to get someone to speak for him. Both Mark Walters and Scott Chambers will be speaking at the Cherokee County Republican Women on Tuesday, March 21.
Indian Capital Technology Center District No. 4 is a technical school dedicated to preparing youth and adults to become productive and economically efficient in society. ICTC was established to serve secondary students, post-secondary students, adults in upgrading skills, on-the-job trainees, and business and industry. District 4 is comprised of Muskogee, Sequoyah, Adair, and Cherokee counties. Any registered voter in each of those counties is eligible to vote in this election. Early voting is Thursday, March 30-31 at the County Election Board Office. Voting day is April 4 at voters regular precincts.
The Cherokee County Republican Party held its precinct and county convention on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory. The newly elected officers for 2023 include Carol Sneed-Jalbert as chair; Suzanne Beckstrom as vice chair; Pam Coonce and Teena Perry as district committee members; and Kim Tribble and Polly Tyler as state committee members.
The CCRP seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. The club meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Room 3. If individuals would like to speak to the party or if anyone has any questions about the club, call 2023 Chairman Carol Sneed-Jalbert at 417-847-7427.
The OK2A meeting will be on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillside Church, 900 S. Campbell Road in Tahlequah. For more information, call Tom Salmon at 918-207-7818.
The Cherokee County Republican Women meet on the third Tuesday of every month at the Armory Room 3. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speaker or program begins at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend. If anyone has questions about CCRW, call President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.