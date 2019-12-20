Republican Woman hold Christmas luncheon

Cherokee County Republican Women’s Club had their annual Christmas luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
The traditional Christmas meal was catered by Carol Robbins, owner of Robbins Farm Bakery and Catering. Christmas-themed tables were decorated by the following members: Julie Culver, Cindy Williams, Nancy Dyson, Charlene Collins, Rhonda Stoneburner, Rose Faucet, Chris Cook, Judy Gamble, and Anita Kindle.
Special guests attending were: Jack Thorp and wife, Joy; State Rep. District 86 David Hardin and his wife, Lori; and Oklahoma 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin District Chief of Staff Mike Stopp and his guest, Chelsea Barnard.
Ann Lancaster, parliamentarian, administered the swearing-in of the newly elected and appointed officers of CCRW for 2020. The officers are: Dyson, president; Williams, president-elect; Carolyn Evans, past president; Stoneburner, secretary; Jo Ann Bradley, corresponding secretary; Collins, calling chair; Culver, publicity and email; Lancaster, parliamentarian; and Bradley, Collins, Pam Coonce, and Pam Freeman, board members.
The club collected money as a love offering. Members had given names of people in the community they knew needed a boost for this holiday season. A name was drawn and that person will receive a gift certificate to Save-a-Lot from our Cherokee County Republican Women’s Club.
Evans introduced the guest speaker, Rick Fowler, a veteran, who spoke to the club members and guests about patriotism.
The club ended the luncheon by singing “God Bless America,” led by Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.