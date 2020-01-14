Cherokee County Republican Women will have their first meeting for 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center in Room 2.
The meeting will be the organizational meeting for this campaign year. Members and guests are asked to bring ideas for speakers, programs, and political activities for 2020. The members will form various committees and plan fundraisers.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club works to empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. Members support all Republican candidates in the primary process, and have a goal to be informed voters.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club meets at 10; and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. All interested parties - women and men - are invited to the meetings.
For questions about the Republican Women's Club, or Republican candidates wanting to speak to the club, call CCRW President Nancy Dyson at 918-239-0900.
