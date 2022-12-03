The Cherokee County Republican Women will have their annual Christmas Luncheon at the armory on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. Table 5 of Peggs will be catering a traditional Christmas luncheon of honey ham, creamy mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, homestyle green beans, cranberry relish, bread, and a dessert choice of apple, pumpkin, or pecan pie. Cut-off date for the caterer is Friday, Dec. 9. For more information or to make a reservation, call Candy Jarvis 918-931-1595 or Anita Kindle 918-718-4400.
The luncheon cost is $20 per person, and participants are required to pay in advance. No refunds will be accepted. For checks, send to CCRW, Box 1452 Tahlequah, OK 74464.
Our Republican elected officials and a plus one are invited to be the club's guests of honor at the luncheon and will be recognized. The club will install the newly elected officers for Cherokee County Republican Women 2023. The rest of the luncheon is for fellowship, food, and fun.
The CCRW Club is asking members and guests to bring a few, non-wrapped items to the luncheon for Cherokee County veterans, who are in nursing homes here in Cherokee County to help make their holiday bright.
Suggested items to be collected and distributed to local nursing homes include small blankets, sleeved blankets, gripper socks, a bird feeder, small holiday decorations, stationery, note pads, goodies, like candy, snacks, or mints, a holiday mug with hot cocoa or herbal teas, Christmas cookies, mixed nuts, small fruits, like apples and oranges, protein bars, a walker caddy, games, crossword puzzles, a magnifying glass, bath and skin care products, personal body wipes, hypoallergenic lotion (like Keri, Renew, or Cerave), light-colored nail polish, polish remover, cotton pads, shaving and nail kits, stuffed animals, scarves, mittens, and accessories.
Anyone interested in helping collect items for local veterans can bring the items to the armory from 11-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. To arrange a plan for a pickup or dropoff of items, call Candy Jarvis 918-931-1595 or Anita Kindle 918-718-4400.
CCRW will not have its regular meeting on the third Tuesday of December. The Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 15 will be the only December meeting.
The next club meeting will be Jan. 17, 2023, at the Armory at 10 a.m. with the program at 11 a.m. For more information, call Anita Kindle, 2023 CCRW president, at 918-718-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.