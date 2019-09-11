Cherokee County Republican Women's Club members are urged to "Bring a Friend" to their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The board meets at 9 a.m., the club meets at 10, and the speaker begins at 11.
The program this month is presented by Republican Sen. Dewayne Pemberton. He was elected to Senate District 9, which includes parts of Cherokee County, in 2016. He will be running for another term in 2020.
Pemberton was born in 1956 in Cabot, Arkansas. He holds a bachelor's degree in social studies/physical education from the University of Central Arkansas; received his master's degree in educational administration from Northeastern State University; and obtained principal and superintendent certification from Oklahoma State University, Tulsa. He served as a coach and teacher at Carlisle Public Schools, Jay Public Schools, and Muskogee Public Schools; was principal and athletic director at Hilldale Public Schools; and principal at Muskogee Public Schools.
Pemberton is married to Claire, and they have three sons: Matthew, Ben and Adam; two daughters-in-law, Stacey Pemberton and Cara Pemberton; and four grandchildren: Payton, Karsen, Maddox and Evan. The Pembertons are members of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Muskogee. He is a member of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and Oklahoma Farm Bureau. His hobbies include sports, hunting and fishing.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Armory. Each month, the club picks a place to eat a dutch-treat lunch after the meeting, and this month, the club will eat at Katfish Kitchen. All guests are welcome.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club works to empower women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. The group supports all Republican candidates in the primary process. A goal is to be informed voters and community servants.
For more information about the Republican Women's Club, call President Carolyn Evans at 918-456-8779.
