Cherokee County Republican Women will have a monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Municipal Armory in Room 1.
The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speakers begin at 11 a.m. One major goal of the club is to be "informed" voters.
In preparation for the March 7 vote on legalizing recreational marijuana, the club will be learning about the ill effects of marijuana. They will also learn about new and continuing laws that govern medical marijuana and illegal use of marijuana.
The club will also give details about the Cherokee County Republican Party precinct and county convention, which will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Armory.
Officers will be elected for each voting precinct, Cherokee County Republican Party, the congressional district, and the OKGOP state convention. Any registered Republicans in Cherokee County are encouraged to attend.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental and civic arenas. The club supports all Republican candidates in the primary process, and invites candidates in nonpartisan races to speak.
The club's goal is to be informed voters. For more information about the club, or for Republican candidates who want to speak, call CCRW President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 1.
The board meets at 9 a.m., while the club meets at 10 a.m. with the program following at 11 a.m..
Each month the club picks a place to eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at Room 1 in the Armory at 6:30 p.m.
Their next meeting will be March 13. For more information, contact Cherokee County Republican Chair Steve Hall at 918-706-0022.
