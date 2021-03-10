Cherokee County Republican Women will have their first regularly scheduled monthly meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, March 16, at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center in Room 1. The board will meet at 9 a.m., and the club at 10.
This meeting will be an organizational and goal-setting meeting. The members will sign up for committees and are encouraged to pay their yearly dues of $20 for women. Students and men can join as associate members for $10. Members and guests are invited to a Dutch-treat lunch at Napoli's Italian Restaurant after the meeting.
The objectives of the CCRW are to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates, and its ideals; to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party; and work for the election of the party's nominees.
Those who have questions about the Republican Women's Club or who would want to come speak to the club about a community event or project, can call CCRW President Cindy Williams at 469-879-3705. All interested parties may come to a meeting as a guest.
CCRW usually meets every third Tuesday of the month at the TAMC. The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club at 10; and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Room 1 at the Armory.
The next meeting will be April 12. Contact Josh Owen, the Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237 for questions or information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.