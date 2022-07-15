Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, July 19, at the Municipal Armory in Room 3, the big room. They will discuss the Republican Primary Run-Off CCRW fundraisers, and the Cherokee County Republican headquarters.
The Republican Primary Run-Off will be Aug. 23. Oklahoma Republican Primary Early Voting will be held at the Cherokee County Election Board at 914 S. College Ave., Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m-6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Republican candidates and positions for Aug. 23 run-off include: U.S. Senate, Inhofe seat, Markwayne Mullin, or T.W. Shannon; Oklahoma School Superintendent, Dr. April Grace, or Ryan Walters; Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, Leslie Osborn, incumbent, or Sean Roberts; Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner, Kim David, or Todd Thomsen; and Congress District 2, Josh Brecheen or Avery Frix.
The CCRW will discuss the garage sale fundraiser Aug. 18-19, at the Cherokee County Republican Headquarters. It will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Items can be dropped off Monday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, between 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The CCRW's mission is to empower women from all backgrounds in the political process and provide a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. They said they support all Republican candidates in the primary process, and also invite candidates in nonpartisan races to speak. The goal is to be informed voters, and to also try to learn what is happening in Tahlequah and Cherokee County to be more involved in their communities.
Anyone who has questions about the Republican Women's Club, or for any Republican candidate who wants to speak to their club, can call CCRW President Candy Jarvis at 918-931-1595.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at the Armory Room 3 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Steve Hall at 918-706-0022.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The club meets at 10 a.m., and the speaker or program begins at 11 a.m. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. This month they are going to White Wolf. The group welcomes both women and men guests.
