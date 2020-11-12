The Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Room 1. The board will meet at 9 a.m., and the club will meet at 10.
The club will review the election results, have a report on the Republican headquarters, and hear the Christmas luncheon committee report. Those planning on attending the luncheon should bring money to pay for it. The cost will probably be $15, and exact cash is appreciated.
For more information, call Cindy Williams at 469–879-3705.
The Cherokee County Republican Party will not meet in November or December. It will resume its regular monthly meetings on Monday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory. For details, call Josh Owen at 918-822-3237.
