A family member who expressed concern last week about a managed care facility where her father lives has since learned he tested positive, but is feeling fine. However, that family and others say they are alarmed about the rising rates of infection in the city and county.
The Daily Press contacted University Park Skilled Nursing and Therapy, and a statement attributed to the "facility" was emailed by its public relations company the afternoon of Dec. 7.
"Last week, several residents began experiencing symptoms which, after precautionary testing, it was anticipated would result in positive COVID-19 tests. Since that time, a number of those tests have been confirmed to be positive. Notification of all these events has already been provided to all residents and families, as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Health in accordance with both facility policy and state and federal law," the statement read.
Federal regulations, under 42 CFR section 483.80(g)(3), require facilities to report no less than weekly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Healthcare Safety Network the following information: suspected and confirmed COVID-19 infections among residents and staff, including residents previously treated for COVID-19; total deaths and COVID-19 deaths among residents and staff; personal protective equipment and hand hygiene supplies in the facility; ventilator capacity and supplies in the facility; resident beds and census; access to COVID-19 testing while the resident is in the facility; staffing shortages; and other information specified by the secretary of Health and Human Services.
They are also required to "inform residents, and their representatives and families by 5 p.m. the next calendar day following the occurrence of either a single confirmed infection of COVID-19, or three or more residents or staff with new-onset of respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours of each other."
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the family member of the University Park Skilled Nursing and Therapy resident said they were receiving updates regularly since the facility began reporting on May 8.
According to the family member, between May 8 and Nov. 27, the site had reported six infected staff and no infected residents. On Dec. 1, seven staff and 26 residents were reported; and on Dec. 3, there were eight more staff and 11 more residents infected. The Dec. 4 update stated the facility had identified COVID-19 infections in 18 residents and two staff members, and the Dec. 8 update reported no new resident infections, and four new staff ones. The facility states that from May 8 to Dec. 8, there have been 70 residents and 31 staff test positive for COVID-19.
"The facility continues to follow guidance provided by the CDC, state and local officials and our medical professionals as we respond to this situation. This includes the isolation of any resident determined to be positive or potentially positive. Any resident who exhibits symptoms, regardless of testing, is presumed positive and treated accordingly, and the goal remains the same as it has been since this pandemic began: to avoid the spread of the virus and mitigate its effects on our population," said University Park's statement.
University Park employees have said they are also worried, but they are trying to stay safe and positive.
"The facility wishes to express its thanks to the public for their continued thoughts, prayers and support for our residents, families, and team members. With the county currently experiencing a spike in active cases of COVID-19, our hearts and prayers go out to all in this community who are impacted by this pandemic," said the statement. "With the holiday season upon us, we are even more grateful for the continued outpouring of support from this community."
The facility has returned to Phase 1 of its reopening plan. This is the most restrictive level, and it includes a ban on traditional in-person visitation. While in Phase 2, they had allowed family members to schedule one-on-one visits in a specific room within the building.
Those interested in cheering up residents of University Park are asked to contribute to the Christmas tree drive by visiting their Amazon wish list, www.amazon.com/registries/custom/1M2M1QX0CJXYO, and purchasing a battery-powered tabletop tree that will be shipped directly to the facility.
The Daily Press was also contacted by a family member of a resident of Go Ye Village, after its website listed 21 "active confirmed cases" on Dec. 6. The number was down to 19 on Monday, and on Wednesday, it stated 19 active, with one confirmed in the past 24 hours. No "current clusters of three or more residents/team members with new onset respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours of each other" were reported.
Calls to Go Ye Village were not returned by publication time.
