Residents active at parks can enter to win a two-night stay

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is working with the Oklahoma Tourist and Recreation Department to encourage Oklahoma families to spend time in the outdoors and to exercise.
In honor of Parks and Recreation Month, the two organizations are coming together to offer a free two-night stay at an Oklahoma State Park.
Contestants must snap a picture of themselves enjoying a state park and submit it to ShapeYourFutureOK.com before Aug. 1 for their chance to win the getaway.
Tahlequah is uniquely located in close proximity to many parks within the state. Winners will be able to choose to stay at a cabin in one of 11 parks throughout Oklahoma. Of these parks, Sequoyah, Tenkiller, Greenleaf, Keystone, Lake Wister, and Robbers Cave are located within 100 miles of Tahlequah. Other state parks that the winner will be able to choose from include Osage Hills, Beaver's Bend, Lake Murray, Great Salt Plans, and Boiling Springs.
TSET Director of Public Information and Outreach Thomas Larson wants Oklahomans to understand that in these unprecedented times it is more important than ever to connect with the outdoors.
"It is especially relevant this year because of COVID-19. We want to encourage Oklahomans to be active while still practicing social distancing," said Larson.
"Oklahoma has a lot of great state parks. We want people to go hiking while being physically active with their families."
TSET is the state grantmaking trust which is devoted to preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease and fighting tobacco, and the organization recognizes that due to the coronavirus it is harder than ever for many to exercise. Shape Your Future, which is a community health education program developed by TSET and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more, and to live tobacco free.
"We know how critical physical activity is to the overall health of Oklahomans," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "This partnership with Oklahoma Tourism helps Oklahomans take advantage of the numerous opportunities to be active and explore the beautiful, tobacco-free parks all around our state."
In August, one winner will be chosen at random for the grand prize, and a voucher for the free stay in a cabin or standard lodge room will be valid from Sept. 15, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.
