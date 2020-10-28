Residents advised to be prepared for off-season tornados with shelter plans

There is no telling when a tornado will strike northeast Oklahoma, since high-wind storms can hit even outside of "tornado season." So it's important for locals to be ready in case a twister is headed their way.
"Here in northeastern Oklahoma, there used to be a set of months that we would tell everybody to be sure and be ready for the tornado season, because it could happen within this timespan," said Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood. "Well, not anymore. We could have a funnel develop and come over and threaten our area 12 months out of the year."
While weather experts have long considered May to early June as the peak time for tornados in Oklahoma, that's not always the case. A late November tornado in 2018 was one of the worst Cherokee County officials had seen in quite some time. So Cherokee Countians should familiarize themselves with area storm shelters.
The Chicken Creek Volunteer Fire Department built a new shelter last year after the area saw extensive damage from the 2018 tornado. Keys Fire Department has a storm shelter at 26089 State Highway 82, and Keys High School has one at 26622 S. 520 Road.
In Hulbert, there are shelters at the fire station, cafeteria, and on the east side of the school. Gideon Fire Department, at 13299 S.H. 82, has a shelter on the east side of the station. Peggs Assembly of God, at 5974 S.H. 82, has a shelter in front of the gym there, and Lowrey Public School, 211132 E. 640 Road, has 14 underground shelters available.
In Tahlequah, Northeastern State University's University Center basement, at 605 N. Grand Ave., serves as a shelter; as does the Department of Human Services, 1298 W. Fourth St.; and the United Keetoowah Band of Civil Defense Safe Room, on Keetoowah Circle. Northeastern Health System's Hospital shelter is for patients only, due to limited space.
Many of the area's storm shelters have rules. For instance, NSU's shelter does not allow pets.
"What the public needs to do is call around to their local area and find out what the rules are," said Underwood. "People also need to make sure, if they have their own personal shelter, they keep it cleaned out and ready to go."
Tahlequah has 12 sirens in the city limits, all maintained by CCEM. The outdoor warning signs are not meant to be heard inside of a home, although they can be. But those who stand outside should be able to here the sirens from anywhere in the city limits.
"We've got them scattered out from the north end of our city all the way to our south," said Underwood. "We have one out west and a couple out east. We do test those sirens, weather permitting, every second Saturday of the month at noon. We do sound them in the event that damaging winds or a severe thunderstorm event, such as a tornado warning, were to threaten any part of the city of Tahlequah - not necessarily if it's only out in the county if it's not going to impact the city."
Depending on circumstances, people should try to avoid traveling during a tornado. If locals cannot make it to a shelter, they should find the most centralized location in their home to take cover in. Underwood suggests strapping on a bicycle helmet as an added precaution.
"Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible," he said. "Stay away from windows. If you live in a mobile home or a manufactured home, you need to get out of that and find a better location to shelter. I know of a lot of people who have lost their whole roof while they were inside of the home, but that was better than being outside where the debris could get you."
Area residents are encouraged to sign up for the Civic Ready program, which notifies people in the event of an emergency situation near their them. They can receive information through cell phones and landlines by signing up at www.cityoftahlequah.com in the emergency management section.
The department would like people who have their own shelters to fill out storm shelter registration forms. The information would not be shared with the public, but be used by first responders to help locate people in case of a disaster. The form can be found at www.cityoftahlequah.com, in the emergency management section.
"It's to let us know where they're located so we can send first responders out to those areas," said Underwood. "That way we can look for these people and make sure they got out safely. We hate the thought of someone being in a shelter and debris lands on their door, and they don't have a way of getting out. We want to make sure everyone is accounted for."
