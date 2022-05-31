Residents air grievances with brightness of area billboards

Some area residents have expressed concern over the brightness of certain digital billboards around Tahlequah.
With an LED display, these billboards create their own light rather than relying on floodlights to illuminate them in the dark. However, this feature has caused an issue for residents who believe that these billboards are traffic hazards.
On a Tahlequah area community Facebook page, many locals expressed distaste for bright billboards.
"Way too bright!" wrote Teresa Williams, owner of Threadz consignment.
Others agreed.
"The one by the airport has been a hazard for years, especially late at night," said Liz Rowan.
In response, Christi Biby McDonald offered a similar issue that she has been having with this particular billboard.
"It always hurts my eyes coming up to it after being in the dark all the way from Hulbert," said McDonald.
Some replying to the post questioned city regulation on signs in the city.
"How about some light pollution regulations? Are there sign height restrictions?" asked YaYa Mango.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron addressed the question of signage and said that signs are not supposed to be too bright at night.
"Signs shall be illuminated only by stationary, shielded light sources directed solely at the sign, or internal to it, without causing glare for motorists, pedestrians, or neighboring premises, unless otherwise allowed in accordance with the provisions of this chapter. They shall not produce more than one foot-candle of illumination four feet from the sign," she said.
Also taking issue with the signs' brightness, Buzzy Bowen Manning complained about light pollution.
"I live on the opposite side of the river from it [one of the signs] and it lights up the entire sky," said Manning.
In terms of enforcing this regulation, Catron also provided the following ordinance:
"The building inspector, compliance officer or other designee shall enforce this chapter and shall have the authority to issue citations to any person, firm or corporation which violates this chapter in any matter," she said.
For digital signs in the surrounding area, The Cherokee County zoning ordinance for outdoor advertising signs and other signs is has very similar language, which states:
"The source of light for signs shall be effectively shielded from adjacent residential properties and streets. Illumination shall not exceed 0.5 footcandles measured in a vertical plane above a height of 5 feet at a residential property line or right-of-way."
As for whether this perceived issue will be addressed, Black Taylor cautioned against making too many complaints, concerned other lights in the city might be dimmed as well.
"Keep complaining and they'll all be candles," said Taylor.
