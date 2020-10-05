Residents doubt COVID vaccine will be ready soon

At this point, it's unclear when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be offered in the U.S., but it when it does become available to the general public, not every Tahlequah resident will want it.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested a vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready for Americans before the Nov. 3 election. Meanwhile, Director of the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention Dr. Robert R. Redfield has told members of a Senate committee it could be the middle of next year before one is widely available. Last week, the CDC also reportedly told public health agencies a limited amount of vaccines doses could be available by late October or November.
Meanwhile, several companies are testing vaccines on subjects, and some companies have indicated they could have a vaccine ready for the Food and Drug Administration’s approval by late November. According to the Tulsa World, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say a plan to distribute vaccines is being developed, and that initial doses would go to front-line health care workers.
During a public health subcommittee meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Sept. 24, CN Public Health Medical Director Dr. David Gahn told tribal councilors he’s concerned a vaccine could be pushed out too early, and that it should be fully vetted before being distributed.
“The history of the past 100 years, since we’ve figured out vaccinations, there’s a whole list of missteps with vaccines where they’re pushed out too early, not appropriately studied, and people were hurt, and people died,” said Gahn. “So we need to be careful and wait for the FDA and independent groups to say this is safe and effective. My litmus test is when Dr. [Anthony] Fauci gets the vaccine, then I’ll be able to support it.”
In the Tahlequah Daily Press’s Facebook Saturday Forum Oct. 3, readers were asked whether they would take the first opportunity to get a vaccine, or wait until one has been given the green light by experts. They were also asked how President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test could impact the nation’s approach to combatting the virus, and whether it will have any effect on the November election.
Elaine Kennedy said she will be at the front of the line to take a vaccine, after it has gone through thorough testing procedures.
“The disease is definitely not safe,” said Kennedy. “A vaccine, if tested properly, will be safer than the disease. I will not take an untested vaccine.”
David Watts said he won’t ever take a vaccine for a “seasonal virus,” including COVID-19.
“Once Trump recovers, it could help the perceptions of the virus possibly,” said Watts. “He’s a man in his 70s and if he recovers quickly without much issue, he will be able to send the message it isn’t as big a deal as the media has been portraying.”
Patrick Parker said he has no interest in receiving a vaccine at any point. And Glenda Pate said she will not take one that has not been adequately tested.
Clark Gibson doesn’t think the president is being honest about the timeline for a vaccine.
“There will be no vaccine distributed for at least 6-12 months,” said Gibson. “Having a vaccine before or near the election is just another Trump alternative fact.”
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they believe a vaccination for COVID-19 will be available before November, and if so, whether they plan to take one. “I don’t believe it will be ready, and I won’t take it until I’ve seen how other will react,” received 48.6 percent of the votes; 18.6 percent of readers answered, “I don’t believe it will be ready, but when it is, I’ll take it"; 11.4 percent of respondents chose, “I believe it will be ready, and I will take it immediately"; 10 percent marked, “I believe it will be ready, but I will never take it"; another 10 percent answered, “I don’t believe it will be ready, and I’ll never take it"; and 1.4 percent responded, “I believe it will be ready, but I won’t take it until I’ve seen how other react.”
