STILWELL — The rain showers hit the morning of Saturday, May 13, but the rest of the day was sunny, warm, and muggy for the 76th annual Strawberry Festival, and the crowd was huge for the parade.
Even Bigfoot was seen performing in the parade that honored Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell as parade marshal.
Strawberry Queen Adrian Gaches was all smiles as she waved to the people lining the streets. Bands from Stilwell, Westville, and Sequoyah High Schools performed tunes to get the crowd moving. Several vehicles carried princesses or other pageant participants.
After the parade, participants moved toward the Kiwanis Stage on the courthouse lawn, where berries were being judged and music from Spring Street began.
Gaches said being in the parade was fun, and she was looking forward to the rodeo on Saturday, May 13, and eating a turkey leg for the first time.
“I’m enjoying getting to be around my court; they’re so much fun. I’m happy about the weather and the community coming out to enjoy the day,” said Gaches.
Children scurried into the street for candy thrown from some vehicles, in spite of an ordinance that required it be handed out, to prevent children from being injured.
Winners of the annual berry contest included Doyles Country Gardens with first; second was Miller Farms; third was Mason O’Neal; fourth was Collyge Farms; fifth was Navarro Farms; sixth was Dave Guevara; and seventh was Doyle Farms.
Ralph Keen has been running sound for Kiwanis since the new stage was built in 2001.
“I enjoy the crowds, the live music, and all the fellowship with people you haven’t seen since the last festival. Most of all the happy faces of children,” said Keen.
He remembers his first festival when he was 12 or 13 years old.
“The entire carnival was set up at First and Division Street and it was about a half a block. It was a new concept back then. The event was smaller then, but always had vendors, and now we have a midway,” said Keen.
With the old bandstand, attendees had to come up to the courthouse lawn to listen to music, but now, the sound system plays around the downtown area.
Since live music is a draw, Keen said. This was the first time the festival has had a bluegrass band in several years.
“One thing that hasn’t changed: The Stilwell Round-up Club has been in every parade,” said Keen.
In Keen’s 23 years of being in Kiwanis, the organization has almost tripled the amount of money it makes, and has given back into the community, mostly through youth projects and groups.
“This is Stilwell’s signature event. We submitted it to the Kiwanis for signature events and came in 10th on a global scale out of 80 countries,” said Keen.
About 140 vendors were on site, with about 70 art and crafts, 26 nonprofits, and 96 commercial, as well as a few in the kid zone, the car show, and truck show.
“I’ve never seen this many people here,” said City Clerk Larry Nettles, who assisted Kiwanis volunteer Penny Dotson with vendors.
Dotson said the vendors were packed with visitors, even during the parade.
“Usually people go watch the parade, but this year, they kept shopping, and they’re stopping and looking not just walking though,” said Dotson.
Vendors were set up for blocks and people were shopping at all of them, and many food vendors had lines.
“I like to come and check out all the stuff; you might see something you can’t live without,” said Linda Webb, who was looking at jewelry. “Since COVID, events have taken time to built back up.”
Regina Killer stopped by the Kiwanis booth to find out if her church, Mulberry Baptist, won anything in the parade. All her friends cheered, when they won first.
“I just like seeing all the people and sharing what God has done for us and the kids,” said church member Leslie Fourkiller.
Strawberries are the reason many people attend the event. Some bought berries and ice cream from the Masons and others purchased buckets and flats.
A youth volunteer, 4-H member, and Kiwanis Sophomore of the Year, Tony Davidson stepped in the help the Masons.
“I love watching the parade and came to explore with friends,” said Davidson.
Jose Sarabia was feeding her daughter, Eliana, age 10 months, some berries and ice cream.
“We bought some from Navarro farms; she’s enjoying this,” he said.
Two growers had sold out and were waiting for a few more containers to arrive. Both had sold more than 300 flats.
“I like seeing people enjoying the day,” said Bryce Miller.
He sold buckets Saturday, since flats are bulky to carry around, and with buckets, more people can purchase berries.
Dylan Collyge said he enjoys seeing the growers all in one place.
“I like seeing the smiling faces of customers as they walk away with berries,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.