Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14, Tahlequah residents will get the chance to have a sit down with Mayor Sue Catron over a cup of coffee.
"The art of conversation is the give and take of ideas, opinions, humor and worries," said Mayor Sue Catron. "The person is valued whether their points are similar or opposing. Without conversation, without encouraging others to share their thoughts and concerns, it is difficult to determine what is important."
Coffee Cup Conversations is not only an opportunity for the mayor to hear from community members, but also for them to ask the mayor, and occasionally a City Councilor, questions and hear about what is going on in the city of Tahlequah.
"We hear politicians talk about transparency and inclusiveness and then we watch as they close themselves off from the conversations that may influence their decisions and broaden their understanding," Catron said. "I don't consider myself to be a politician, but since I've been in office, I can understand more how this happens. There are many demands on time. When considering priorities, it is easy to dismiss short conversations from the calendar."
Coffee Cup Conversations will take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month 8:30-10 a.m. The first of the series has been scheduled for Jan. 14 at The Drip, 500 N. Muskogee Ave.
The rest of the scheduled Coffee Cup Conversations are as follows: Jan. 28, Out West Café, 2084 W. Choctaw St.; Feb. 11, Bryant's Daylight Donuts, 1515 S. Muskogee Ave.; Feb. 25, Sunrise Donuts, 708 E. Downing St.; March 10, Kawi Café, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.; March 24, Morgan's Bakery, 131 N. Muskogee Ave.
Additional dates and locations are to be determined.
