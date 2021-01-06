Residents, local officials seem to favor tourism tax

Tahlequah's tourism officials say most local residents appear to support the countywide lodging tax.
During a December 2020 meeting, the Cherokee County Commissioners approved putting the lodging tax on the February ballot. The tax will be 4 percent of gross rental receipts, meaning 25 percent will be directed to Cherokee County for roadside beautification and litter removal. Seventy-five percent will be used for tourism marketing, advertising, and promotion of the lodging, other local businesses and attractions the county has to offer.
Gena McPhail, director of Tourism, said 12 counties in Oklahoma have a lodging tax.
"We're the only county with a proposed lodging tax that's giving back to the county for beautification," said McPhail.
Cherokee County will contract with a tourism agent on an annual basis, who will work with a council of 13 countywide tourism stakeholders - including representatives from the county, river, and lake businesses.
"This council will be involved in our yearly marketing plan and will have approval and input in our budget decisions," said McPhail.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said they will use the funds for cleanup projects throughout the county. One in particular will reintroduce anti-litter awareness.
"We've talked about reinstating poster contests to kids at the grade-school level," said Hall. "Possibly, they'd come up with a slogan and maybe take those and display them on a calendar or billboard. That's our main goal from the county's perspective with the funds from this lodging tax."
McPhail said several ideas are in place to help improve the appearance of the county as a whole.
"Some of the opportunities will be additional resources for county wide trash cleanup, educational programs, additional dumpsters and roll-offs," she said. "This tax is a tax you don't pay unless you stay in any hotel, AirB&B, cabin, etc."
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said no city official would have oversight or authority over the county fund.
"The city was not involved in the development of the county proposal," said Catron. "That, of course, does not mean we are not very interested in the added benefits that increased tourism development and marketing of our county attractions would bring to the city of Tahlequah."
Catron said she hopes the use of the two funds in conjunction will have a significant impact on the local economy.
