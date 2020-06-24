City officials say the reopening plan is continuing despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County.
Playgrounds at Tahlequah city parks reopened Friday, June 19, as planned. Mayor Sue Catron said the opening is the last difference between her Executive Order and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan.
Catron said the order took effect April 27 and delayed the three phases of Stitt’s plan by one week.
“The order includes language that indicates that if at any time there is evidence of a rebound that threatens to overwhelm local medical facilities and resources, additional safety measures may be recommended by either the City of Tahlequah Recovery Taskforce or the City of Tahlequah Crisis Taskforce,” Catron said. “To date, while our numbers are growing quickly, our health systems are indicating they have adequate resources to meet the needs of those who look to them for assistance.”
Brad Lewis and his two children paid a visit to Ross Park Friday morning. Lewis said he’s not concerned that the parks have reopened while COVID-19 numbers are rapidly increasing.
“Honestly, I’m not super concerned about it and I never really was super concerned about it,” Lewis said. “My job is essential and nothing has changed for me really. I go to work and I’m around everybody all of the time and it’s unavoidable.”
Nathan and Brianna Begley took their 2-year-old son, Logan, to Felts City Park to enjoy some family time. The Begleys said they aren’t concerned about being at the park at this point during the pandemic.
“After we leave, I’m going to sanitize his hands and I wiped down the table before we sat down. I think doing things like that, that will really help prevent this and you have to be as careful as you can be. But at the same time, we have to get out and enjoy life still,” said Brianna.
Catron said it was no surprise that numbers increased, and it was expected to happen when businesses and churches reopened and activities resumed.
“Our hope was, and is, that individuals will continue to take safety measures to protect themselves and those around them,” she said. “Pulling back and requiring adherence to safety measures is currently what is needed from our community to allow the economy to function, and keep the numbers from growing to the point that our health systems are overwhelmed.”
Catron said it’s her preference if they can avoid mandating the use of masks just as Fayetteville and other communities have.
“There is no magic number that would be a trigger,” she said.
