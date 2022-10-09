Across the country, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, along with family members, Ombudsman program representatives, citizen advocates, facility staff, and others will honor the individual rights of long-term care residents by celebrating Residents’ Rights Month.
Residents’ Rights Month is an annual event held in October by the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care to celebrate and focus on awareness of dignity, respect, and the value of long-term care residents.
Throughout the pandemic, residents of long-term care facilities were disconnected from the resident and staff communities within their facilities when activities and group dining were limited. Residents were disconnected from the broader local community when visitation was restricted, and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities. This year's Residents’ Rights Month theme – "Inspiring Unity within Our Community" – emphasizes the importance of fostering meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community.
“Being a part of a community is essential to our well-being. This year’s Residents’ Rights Month theme focuses on building community within facilities and supporting connections for residents to the local community,” said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the Consumer Voice.
The Nursing Home Reform Law – passed in 1987 – guarantees nursing home residents their individual rights, including but not limited to individualized care, respect, dignity, the right to visitation, the right to privacy, the right to complain, and the right to make independent choices. Residents who have made their home in other types of facilities maintain their rights as U.S. citizens. Residents’ Rights Month raises awareness about these rights and pays tribute to the unique contributions of long-term residents.
The National Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has worked for nearly 50 years to promote residents’ rights daily. More than 5,900 volunteers and 1,300 paid staff are advocates for residents in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Authorized under the Older Americans Act and administered by the Administration on Aging, the program also provides information on how to find a facility, conducts community education sessions, and supports residents, their families, and the public with one-on-one consultation regarding long-term care.
Local Long-term Care Ombudsman are available to advocate for long-term care residents and provide information and assistance to individuals regarding long-term care issues. For questions/ concerns or for more information on the Ombudsman Volunteer Program, contact one of the local Long-term Care Ombudsman, Scott Harding at 918-913-9582 or Tim Nicholson at 918-913-9587 at the EODD Area Agency on Aging.
