Residents social-distancing on new walking trail

Local residents have gotten out and about during the COVID-19 outbreak and checked out the newly constructed Tahlequah History Trail.
Former Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson and his wife, Sarah, have walked the first half of the trail every day, and they said it’s a great way to interact and keep that social distance.
“It’s a great activity to walk the trails, and even in the neighborhoods right now. Practicing social distancing and not touching anything is pretty easy to do on a walk,” said Johnson. “We’ve been able to go for walks with my parents and staying 6 feet away from them. It really helps to ease the anxiety of isolation and missing our loved ones.”
Street Department Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said they are currently working on the second half of the trail, and he expects the work to be completed in about six weeks, if the weather permits it.
“We started the work at the end of February, and the second half is going to take more time to work on, since it’s longer,” said Harris.
The second half starts at First Street and extends all the way to the Fourth Street bridge. There are three crew members removing the top soil on the projected path. Harris said there will be nine crew members working as the trail progresses.
Harris said once the asphalt is laid down and compacted, people will be able to walk the trial within a day after it’s cooled off. The next steps will be to dress up the edges of the trail and post signage.
“It’s just a truly beautiful piece of Tahlequah, and I’m excited more people will get to start experiencing it,” said Johnson.
The 10-foot-wide trial will include lighting and emergency phone stations once it’s complete. The trail connects Sequoyah Park to Ross Park, and then to Felts Park.
