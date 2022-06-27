Residents taking steps to deal with heat stress

It’s important for people to know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion as temperatures continue to soar.
According to the National Weather Service, the area will see a brief break in scorching temperatures the first of the week, as the highs will be in the lower 90s.
“Dry and warming conditions are expected from Tuesday through the end of the week. Increasing moisture will lead to hot and humid weather returning for the latter half of the work week into the weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms by that time,” the NWS said.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service family consumer sciences educator, said the most important thing people can do to beat the heat is stay hydrated.
“During hot days, our body sweats as a natural cooling process. In high humidity, sweat will not evaporate quickly enough, and your body will not cool down as efficiently. Drinking six to eight glasses of water per day can help keep your body hydrated and reduce heat stress,” said Winn.
The body feels warmer in humid conditions and cooler in arid conditions, when relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases.
If a person is exposed to direct sunlight, the head index value can increase by up to 15 degrees.
Something Winn advises is avoiding outdoor activity during the heat of the day by planning events for early morning or late in the afternoon.
“Seek shady areas to keep cool on hot days. Take an umbrella with you to the beach or sporting event to minimize exposure to the heat and prevent sun damage to your skin,” she said.
Heat stress is still possible in overcast conditions, especially in humid weather. Another way to beat the heat is eating lighter foods, such as salads or fresh fruits instead of heavy meals.
The warning signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, fatigue, dizziness, profusely sweating, or muscle cramping.
“If you feel lightheaded, confused, and weak or faint, you should seek a cool place immediately. When experiencing symptoms, it is wise to lower your body temperature quickly by taking a cool shower,” said Winn.
Heat exhaustion doesn’t require immediate medical attention, while heat stroke does. If someone is experiencing a rapid heart rate, vomiting, disorientation, or not sweating, 911 should be called immediately.
A heat stroke can occur if the body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher.
Locals can cool off at a number of places in and around Tahlequah: Tahlequatics, the Splash Pad, the Illinois River, or Tenkiller Lake.
