Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry received reports of Oklahomans receiving seeds in the mail from China they did not order. The seeds are sent in packages usually stating that the contents are jewelry.
The unknown sealed packages should not be opened. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.
According to Garrett Ford, OSU Extension agriculture educator, the USDA would like to obtain any seed and packaging being received.
"Those who receive seed from unknown sources should contact the OSU Extension Office and will be asked to bring in all materials that they received," said Ford. "Do not plant any of the seeds. If you know of someone who planted the seed, advise them to dig it up, double bag it in plastic, and throw it in the trash.”
The OSU Extension office is at 908 S. College Ave., and the phone number is 918-456-6163.
This activity is known as agricultural smuggling. The USDA Antismuggling Hotline is 800-877-3835 and the email is SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. USDA will make every attempt to protect the confidentiality of any information sources during an investigation within the extent of the law.
