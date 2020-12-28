RESOLUTION INFUSION: Locals resolve to be better people in 2021

A new year is just days away and most people couldn't be more grateful. It's no secret that 2020 was a challenging year and a hard beginning to a decade. But, at last, it's time to celebrate, welcome a new year, and consider ways to improve 2021, besides staying COVID-19 free, of course.
Many people make New Year's resolutions hoping to make positive changes in their lives. Some choose to focus on health, happiness, or just being a better role model and friend.
Another perspective, besides not making resolutions due to a history of not keeping them, are those who look to adjust a lifestyle decision as needed. These are people who continue to monitor themselves for ways to do better, be kinder or more considerate.
Sometimes a resolution is good for the person and for others as well. June Ludwig, owner of Junie's Closet, said she plans on smiling more. She feels happier when she does smile, and those who see her do, too.
Some people make resolutions at work as a group, like Pam Iron, who said she and coworkers share their resolutions.
"Our staff made them last year and we just opened them up yesterday at our Christmas party and shared them. We made a personal one and a professional one. I will make them again this year," Iron said.
To be a success, most resolutions require a plan to make them work.
Jack Thorp, district attorney, District 27, doesn't always make a resolution but he does eat black eyed peas for good luck in the new year.
"This year I am making a resolution to get in shape. I've got a plan this time," said Thorp.
Helping others is what Rick Hensley, Foster Parent Program and Adoption Recruiter for Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties, is working on for a resolution.
"My New Year's resolution is to embrace the changes from COVID 2020 and work on improving my tele-networking skills so the message can get out that we need more loving homes for the children in and around Cherokee County who are in foster care. These children deserve to stay in their communities with their family and friends," Hensley said.
Steve Turner, Northeastern State University president, is not one to make resolutions, as he focuses year round on being the best he can.
"I try to do the best I can each day to be considerate of others, work hard, take care of my health and find or create happiness," Turner said.
Even though her children were well-behaved and sweet while patiently waiting for her to shop, Lacee Daniels said she would like to resolve to be an even better mom.
"In 2021, I want to get out of the house more and get back to our normal life, visit amusement parks and not wear a mask. I want to be healthier," said Daniels.
Her 5-year-old son, Riggin, also had a resolution.
"Next year, I will listen to my mom," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.