A local business owner accused of obstruction is scheduled to enter a plea in Cherokee County District Court next month.
On Jan. 4, 2023, the misdemeanor charge was filed against Sparrowhawk Camp owner John Wesley Townshend Jr., 43, after he allegedly failed to provide a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy information about a reported crime that had occurred at his place of business.
According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2022, witness Teresa Montano, who was visiting the campground, claimed an individual pointed a gun at her, and a second man cursed at her and told her to leave.
Townshend was reportedly the individual without the gun, but when questioned by authorities, he told Deputy Nick Chute that “nothing happened.”
During his initial appearance on Jan. 18, 2023, Townshend pleaded not guilty.
According to court documents filed on Feb. 27, 2023, an undisclosed offer was extended to the defendant.
Townshend is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on July 31, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
