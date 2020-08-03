Resort owner to remove photo cutout Natives say is offensive

A local float operator’s cutout board for guests to take pictures with has been criticized by community members who say the feature is an example of cultural appropriation, and the co-owners have decided to remove it.
For many years, the front of Arrowhead Resort has displayed a wooden cutout for people to place their faces in to make the subject appear to be wearing Native American regalia. Some local residents, as well as from around Oklahoma and surrounding states, have called for its removal. Others, though, assert it’s a harmless and amusing photo booth.
Katie Easter, president of the Northeastern State University chapter of American Indians in Science and Engineering, noticed the cutouts several months ago. She said they perpetuate the use of Native stereotypes.
“For example, Natives don’t have red skin, big noses, or carry tomahawks around for fun, but that's what’s portrayed at Arrowhead Resort and in mainstream media,” said Easter. “There are entire groups of Native people and organizations who have dedicated their lives fighting back against this exact type of systemic racism, and there’s certainly no place for it in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capital of the Cherokee Nation.”
Arrowhead Resort is one of a few float operations on the Illinois River with a Native American theme. The owners identify themselves as Native and don’t believe the wooden cutouts to be offensive.
However, David Spears, co-owner of Arrowhead Resort, said Monday that he has “bigger fish to fry,” and that his staff is taking them down.
“We don’t think we’ve been negative toward anybody, but if they’ve got the time to protest something as simple as that, I’m not going to mess with it,” said Spears. “If it’s really that offensive, we’re just going to take them down. I don’t think they are, but they’re down.”
The cutouts were part of the float operation when it was purchased in 1997. Spears said he did not install them, but his staff kept them maintained for 23 years – and nobody has objected until now.
Easter said the fact that the cutouts were up for so long is unacceptable. Although she believes an apology is in order, she is just happy to see them removed, which she did not expect to happen to so quickly. To those who deemed the cutouts harmless, Easter responded that they were, in addition to perpetuating a stereotype, an attack on tribal sovereignty.
“There are over 500 federally recognized tribes in the United States with different languages, cultures, and ways to honor,” she said. “None of them include letting tourists pose in behind a cutout that resembles a Native person. Decades of peer-reviewed research demonstrates that Native imagery, like the cutouts in front of this business, causes long-lasting harmful effects on Native communities, such as low self-esteem in American Indian youth.”
Spears said while he might not agree with everyone’s values, he can respect them.
“They’re not that sentimental to me,” he said Monday afternoon. “I’ve got some guests who probably enjoy having their pictures taken in them, but we’re removing them as we speak.”
